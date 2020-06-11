July 3, 1923-June 5, 2020 (age 96)
Lorraine F. Halbur, 96, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Fulda, Minnesota.
A full obituary can be accessed at www.totzkefuneralhome.com.
She was described as being the best Mother to her five children and their spouses, and the best Grandmother to nine grandchildren, six great-grandsons, and two step-great-grandsons. Especially grateful for having shared in Lorraine’s life is her daughter Lois Halbur, son-in-law Mark Katterhagen, and grandchildren Kyle Katterhagen and Kate Katterhagen, all of Yankton, SD.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, many in-law relatives, and countless dear friends.
Memorials are preferred to charity organizations of the donor’s choice or to Yankton Catholic Community Foundation, Attn: Sacred Heart School/Lorraine F. Halbur Memorial, 509 Capitol Street, Yankton, SD 57078.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 12, 2020
