Jo (Sargent) Giese, age 81, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton City Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton South Dakota, with a video tribute and time of sharing at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers: Al Viereck, Larry Osborne, Eric Gillson, Tyler Sargent, Tom Merrill, and Michael Connor. Honorary pallbearers: Dallas Risling, Dale Risling, Earl Stahlecker, Dave Jerky, and Allan Wieseler.
Venetta Jo was born January 5, 1942, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Arthur and Mary (Sip) Hitchman. She grew up and attended school in Yankton. She married Tom Sargent on August 1, 1959, in Yankton and together had two sons: Wayne and Wade. They were married for 27 years before Tom passed away. Jo worked in a variety of positions at Sunshine Foods in Yankton, during her 30+ year employment. Sunshine Foods brought some sunshine into Jo’s life after losing Tom as Dennis began delivering bread to the store and their paths crossed and established a connection. She later married Dennis Giese on August 30, 1991, and then retired from Sunshine and became his co-driver for their long-haul trucking operation.
Jo was a feisty, fearless and adventurous woman. She wasn’t afraid to try anything and took up riding motorcycles in her 50’s. She was a wonderful cook, had a great sense of humor and warm heart. She took care of everyone, dropping notes in the mail when she could to make people feel loved and important. She was always thinking of others and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Giese of Yankton; two sons: Wayne (Denise) Sargent of Fargo, North Dakota, and Wade Sargent of Yankton; two grandchildren: Tyler (Amanda) Sargent and Tessa (Eric) Gillson; five great grandchildren: Alizabeth and Zayne Sargent and Kendra, Mackenzie and Brock Gillson; as well as her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom Sargent; daughter-in-law, Sheila Sargent; and sister, Darlene Webb.
