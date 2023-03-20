Jo (Sargent) Giese

Jo (Sargent) Giese

Jo (Sargent) Giese, age 81, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton City Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.