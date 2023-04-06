Lawrence ‘Kozy’ Kozak
Courtesy Photo

Lawrence “Kozy” Kozak, age 92, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Angelhaus West in Yankton.

Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and SD Army National Guard Funeral Honors. Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton.