Lawrence “Kozy” Kozak, age 92, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Angelhaus West in Yankton.
Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and SD Army National Guard Funeral Honors. Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Pallbearers are Shane Kozak, Tyler Kozak, Keaton Kozak, Randy Kozak Jr., Ron Harris and Alan Feilmeier.
Lawrence was born on February 12, 1931, in Yankton, South Dakota to Louis and Elsie (Sparks) Kozak, the oldest of four children. He attended school through the eighth grade. He entered the United States Army and served from 1952 to 1954, stationed in Marysville, CA and Huachuca, AZ. Kozy had a strong love of horses his whole life and was a true cowboy. On October 14, 1955, he married Myrtle Black and four children were born to this union. Kozy hauled water since the age of 15 and later owned Kozak Water Service for nearly 20 years. He also owned the Kozy Inn Bar from 1972 to 2000. Eventually his granddaughter, Kristen Kozak, took it over in 2018. In 1976, Kozy and Joe Gratzfeld started what soon would be the Tuesday Night Men’s Missouri Valley Pool League, which he was a member for 25 years. Kozy made so many close friends over his “short” 92 years of life.
Kozy is survived by three children: Randy (Donna) Kozak of Yankton, Gary (Jackie) Kozak of Yankton and Sheryl (Mike) Kozak of Tabor, SD; eight grandchildren: Amy, Mikey (Randy Jr.), Kristen, Keaton, Kendal, Shane, Ashley and Tyler; seven great grandchildren; sister, Elva Meyers of Yankton; brother, Louie (Bonnie) Kozak of Yankton; former daughter-in-law, Karen Loecker of Crofton, NE; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, including a special cousin, Clara Bambas of Tyndall, SD.
Kozy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Myrtle in 2003; son, Leonard in 1989; mother and father-in-law, Leonard and Margaret Black; sister, Darlene Carda; and brothers-in-law, Larry Carda and Dean Meyers.
