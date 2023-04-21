Caroline Walsh
Caroline Catherine Walsh, age 87, of Yankton, South Dakota, died peacefully, going to sleep on earth and waking up in Heaven on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg, South Dakota.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, with Pastor Jeff Mantz officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton at a later date.