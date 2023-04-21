Caroline Walsh

Caroline Catherine Walsh, age 87, of Yankton, South Dakota, died peacefully, going to sleep on earth and waking up in Heaven on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg, South Dakota.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, with Pastor Jeff Mantz officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton at a later date.
Visitation is from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers are all of her grandchildren.
Caroline was born February 18, 1936, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Gerhard and Gertrude (Artz) Artz. She grew up in Mina Lake, South Dakota, and graduated from Aberdeen Central High School in 1952. After high school, Carol moved to Pierre, where Brian and Kim were born. The family moved to Springfield, then to Yankton, where she worked for the telephone company for over 25 years. First, she was an operator and then became a sales representative. Carol also worked part-time for Gurney’s Seed and Nursery. She loved playing bingo and pull tabs. She played in a bowling league for many years. Carol loved fishing but was afraid of the water. She loved dancing and going to dinner, especially to El Tapito, where they knew her favorite meal and special table. Carol loved peanut M&M’s, always known to have many on hand. She was an active member of the Yankton Moose Lodge and Elks Lodge. She volunteered many hours at the Yankton VFW and was a lifetime member of the VFW Cooties. Carol was very energetic and always on the go. She loved watching birds and continually had a bird feeder close by. In September 2021, Carol became a Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home resident in Viborg. The family appreciated her excellent care until she went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Kim (Randy) Tramp of Yankton; son, Brian Wolff of Yankton; 13 grandchildren: Kristina Tramp and her fiancé, Dave Rawsthorne, Alicia (Jack) Janak, Danielle, Brooke, Alisha “Dawn,” Austin, Noah, Kalli, Tristan, Aaron, Aliah and Aidan Tramp and Cory Wolff; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Lambert, Edwin, and Harold Artz; and three sisters: Gertrude Lingor, Lorraine Evelo, and Arlene Weinries.
