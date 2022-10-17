Gary Juergens

Gary A. Juergens, age 77, of Liberty, Tennessee died on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Hendersonville Medical Center in Hendersonville, TN.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce, Nebraska.
Visitation will be on Friday from 5-8:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Visitation will continue on Saturday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Gilbert, Cody Gilbert, Marlin Schmit, Aaron Schmit, Patrick Schmit, and Roman Heimes.
Gary Alban was born on November 20, 1944, in Fordyce, Nebraska to Herbert W. and Alfrida (Rupiper) Juergens. He grew up in the Fordyce area and attended St. John’s Elementary in Fordyce and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Hartington in 1963. Gary joined the Army National Guard of South Dakota in 1966 and served until 1972. Gary began working for the Yankton Police Department in 1970 and was married to Carole Jackson on April 4, 1970, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. To this union two children were born, Jeffery and Jill. In 1971 Gary formed a partnership with Dale Diede called DJ’s Service Station in Yankton. He owned and operated this until 1973. Gary also worked for S & T Trailer in Yankton where they moved mobile homes until working for Jensen’s Scrap Metal in Yankton. The family then moved to the Juergens’ home farm near Fordyce in 1975. They lived there until 1987 when they moved to Madison, TN. Gary worked for Home Depot and Lowe’s over the years in the Liberty, TN area. His last employment was for Big G Transport in Lebanon, TN. He retired in 2017 to enjoy riding his 4-wheeler which he called his “air time, wind therapy.”
Gary was a car enthusiast and loved his 1969 Dodge Charger. He loved living in the country and continued deer hunting, his favorite sport and feeding the wildlife. It was quite the days when he taught Jeff to drive a tractor and Jill the old Datsun pickup that was a clutch. Gary passed down to both his grandsons his knowledge of firearms. It was those treasured memories of being with Tyler at the gun range practicing rifle shooting and at a very young age Cody sitting with him memorizing the gun magazines. The thrill of riding Grandpa’s 4-wheeler brought many fun times. Gary remained a true Go Big Red Nebraska Husker Fan.
Gary is survived by his two children Jeffery (Yolanda) Juergens of White House, TN, Jill (Charles) Gilbert of Clarksville, TN; two grandsons Tyler and Cody Gilbert of Clarksville, TN; his ex-wife Carole Juergens of Antioch, TN; three brothers Wayne Juergens of Yankton, SD, Ralph (Kathy) Juergens of Ridgetop, TN, Jerry Juergens of Lincoln, NE; and ten nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Alfrida Juergens; a sister Bona Jean Schmit and her husband Robert.
