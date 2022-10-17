Gary Juergens

Gary A. Juergens, age 77, of Liberty, Tennessee died on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Hendersonville Medical Center in Hendersonville, TN.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce, Nebraska.