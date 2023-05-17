Elianna Elaine Powers, age 14 months, was born March 20, 2022, the daughter of Talise Bruguier and Michael Powers. She died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Wagner.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, at the YST Community Gym in Wagner. Burial is in the Native American Church Cemetery, rural Wagner.