Veronica ‘Vicky’ Johnson

Veronica ‘Vicky’ Johnson

Veronica “Vicky” Johnson, age 79, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and formerly of Yankton, South Dakota died on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend David Wildermuth officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Watertown, South Dakota at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 21.