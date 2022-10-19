Veronica “Vicky” Johnson, age 79, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and formerly of Yankton, South Dakota died on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend David Wildermuth officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Watertown, South Dakota at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 21.
Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Pallbearers are her grandchildren: Emma Johnson, Sam Gengler, Claire Johnson, Aidan Johnson, and Charlie Gengler.
Veronica was born March 18, 1943, in Agoo La Union, Philippines to Cenon and Carmen (Boado) Regacho. She grew up in Agoo La Union where she attended high school. Vicky then attended the University of Santo Tomas in Manila and graduated as a Registered Nurse. After graduation, she moved to Winnipeg, Canada and worked at Ortanez General Hospital for three years. In the early 1960’s, Vicky was sponsored by the Benedictine Sisters in Yankton and worked at the Benedictine Center for several years. On September 5, 1970, Vicky married Earl Johnson in Yankton. After their marriage, they made their home in Yankton and Vicky worked for Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for over 30 years. Vicky became a United States Citizen in 1974 which she was very proud of. Earl passed away on May 9, 2015, and later that year, Vicky moved to Edgewood Vista in Sioux Falls where she received excellent care. The family is grateful for the love and support provided by the Edgewood staff.
Vicky loved gardening and working with her flowers. She always liked to keep active and enjoyed going on long walks. She was an active member of the Wellness Center and was involved in many classes which they offered. Vicky was an active member of the swimming community, both locally and statewide, from officiating swim meets to being the president of South Dakota Swimming. Above all, Vicky loved her family and treasured the time spent with her grandchildren.
Vicky is survived by her two children, Gil (Tina) Johnson of Sioux Falls and Susan (Patrick) Gengler of Lake Crystal, MN; and five grandchildren: Emma, Claire and Aidan Johnson, Sam and Charlie Gengler.
Vicky was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Earl Johnson.
