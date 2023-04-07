Luverne “Vern” Mammenga, 91 of Menno, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at St. Boniface/Idylwilde Catholic Church, rural Freeman, followed by burial with military honors at the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the church with a Scripture Service to be said at 7:00 p.m.
Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Luverne “Vern” Luke Mammenga was born on the family farm east of Monroe, SD, on a hot August 27th in 1931 to parents Benjamin and Ella (Wieman) Mammenga. He was the third of six children. He attended country school by East Monroe through the 8th grade. He attended Parker High School, graduating in 1950.
He married Lorraine Jesse on July 8, 1952. Vern began his service to the Army on July 28, 1952. He served during the Korean War and was stationed at Killeen, TX, Army Base until his discharge on July 27, 1954.
After his discharge, Lorraine and Luverne moved to Marion, SD, where he worked for Raap Chevrolet. In 1959 they moved to Menno, SD. He owned and ran his service station, “Vern’s Standard Service & Repair” until he decided to sell the station on August 27, 2007. He continued working at the station for 4 more years. Following that, he did small engine repairs at his garage shop until the summer of 2022, near his 91st birthday. Lorraine passed away on September 3, 2020. He moved into the Tieszen Memorial Home in 2021 where he met many new friends and enjoyed the friendly staff and nurses there. While he was there, he kept busy repairing cuckoo clocks.
Luverne was active with the Rames-Bender Legion Post 152 in Menno for nearly 70 years, serving as Sergeant-At-Arms and other officer positions over the years. He was an active member at St Boniface Idylwilde Catholic Church since 1959 and served on the Church Council there.
Those left to cherish his memory are his six children: Jim Mammenga, Brandon, SD, Paul (Joy) Mammenga, Columbia, SD, Sandi (Mark) Hieb, Mitchell, SD, Tim Mammenga (Deb Kluesner), Sioux Falls, SD, Marilyn (Dan) Haiar, Sioux Falls, SD, and Dennis Mammenga (Kathy Hegge), Baltic, SD. He will also be missed by his 18 grandchildren: Tim (Brenda) Mammenga, Jon Mammenga (Amber Reed), Bob (Missy) Mammenga, Megan (Joey) Okroi, Mari Mammenga (Tony Redman), Kelli Mammenga, Amber (Matt) Christensen, Anthony (Allison) Millar, Adam Mammenga, Amy (James) Ross, Aaron (McKinsey) Hieb, Eric (Samantha) Hieb, Danika Mammenga, Riley (Marissa) Mammenga, and Brian, Ryan, Diane and Chris Haiar, and 19 great-grandchildren. He will be lovingly remembered by his brothers, Dwayne (Lois) Mammenga of Humboldt, and Richard Mammenga (Arlyce Stalheim) of Sioux Falls and his sister, Ione Tiemann of Onawa, IA, along with several brothers- and sisters-in-law in Lorraine’s family, many nieces and nephews and community members.
Luverne was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine, an infant daughter, Diane, his parents, three infant grandchildren, a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Mammenga, his brother, Albernice, his sister, Aldora, and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces.
