Luverne ‘Vern’ Mammenga

Luverne ‘Vern’ Mammenga

Luverne “Vern” Mammenga, 91 of Menno, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at St. Boniface/Idylwilde Catholic Church, rural Freeman, followed by burial with military honors at the church cemetery.