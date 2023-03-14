Gary List
Courtesy Photo

Gary Edwin List, age 76, of Waucoma, IA, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock, IA.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with Rev. Kevin Frey officiating.