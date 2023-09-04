Milton ‘Bud’ Merkwan

Milton ‘Bud’ Merkwan

Milton “Bud” Merkwan, age 87, of Yankton, South Dakota, died peacefully in his sleep at home on August 30, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Tom Anderson officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay or on Bud’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.