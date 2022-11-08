James Jolley

James “Jimmy” Jolley passed away on Saturday November 5,2022.
There will be no formal services at this time.
Updated: November 8, 2022 @ 11:52 pm
The Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Tyndall, SD is assisting with the details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Jimmy was born on Feb 2,1978 in Florida at home to Colleen Robinson. He later moved to Belle Fourche, SD.
Jimmy met the love of his life, Sarah Mann, in November of 2012. They married on April 28, 2018. They lived in Tyndall, SD raising their 5 wonderful children. Jimmy lived life to its fullest. He lived in many places and worked many jobs. Most recently he delivered for Amazon, prior he was a welder for Wilson Trailer in Yankton.
Jimmy enjoyed video games and doing his podcast “The Unpopular Opinion.” He loved going to concerts, spending time with friends and family and most of all, activities and vacation with Sarah and his children.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his grandma, June McConnell, father, Donald Robinson, and stepfather-in-law, Duane Ernster.
Jimmy was survived by his wife Sarah, his 5 children, Mason, Emma, Liam, Eli and Logan all of Tyndall. His sister Jeanie (Kelly) Gabert, nephews Kevin and Kori Gabert, niece Kimber, his mother Colleen Robinson and daughter Madison Johnson, all of Belle Fourche, mother-in-law, Kathy Ernster of Yankton, father in law Terry (Julie) Mann of Tyndall, and Brothers in law Joey (Melinda) Mann and children Zakk, Mage, and Mederise Bertrand, and Collin Mann of Spangdahlem, Germany.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 9, 2022
