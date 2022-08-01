Stanley J. Varilek, age 92 of Tabor, SD passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society, Tyndall, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD with Rev. Mark Lichter officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with Military Graveside Rites by the Kortan-Hatwan American Legion Post #183.