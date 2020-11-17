Gregory Lee Liebl, age 70 of Menno, SD passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, Menno, SD with Rev. Theresa Jacobson officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, rural Menno, SD.
Visitations by “walk through” will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Greg’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Gregory Lee Liebl was born November 16, 1949 in Yankton, SD, to Wilma Louise (Knittel) and Vernon Francis Liebl. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church, Menno, SD.
Greg attended Menno Public Schools, graduating from Menno High School in 1968. He went on to study at Southern State College in Springfield, SD, for two years. Greg was a multi-sport collegiate athlete dedicating time to football, baseball and basketball, in addition to his studies.
After attending college, Greg returned to Menno and worked alongside his dad drilling wells. Greg went on to work in other jobs before settling into a career with Sundrop Liquifeed in 1983. Greg retired in 2015, after dedicating 32 years to SunDrop Liquifeed. Greg volunteered his time to the Menno Fire Department for over 30 years. He managed the Menno Amateur Baseball team for several years. Greg was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where he served on the Church Council, participated in the choir, and attended weekly Bible Study.
Greg married Marilyn Bohlmann on November 10, 1973 at Grace Lutheran Church in Menno, SD. Greg and Marilyn welcomed a daughter, Coleen, and a son, Mark. Greg enjoyed spending time with his family and making others laugh with his stories, jokes, and impressions. The annual Liebl Campout allowed Greg to spend time surrounded by his brothers and their families. Greg was usually one of the last to leave the campfire yet was always up with the sun to make his coffee.
If Greg was not competing in a sport, he was watching one. You could often find him on the golf course, in the bowling alley, playing pool, throwing horseshoes or cheering on his favorite teams. Greg’s love of the Chicago Bears began around Greg’s childhood television with his dad and brothers. Greg passed his love of sports, competition, life and “Da Bears!” on to his own family.
Blessed to have shared in his life is his wife, Marilyn (Bohlmann) Liebl of Menno, SD; his daughter, Coleen (Mike Hoffman) Smith of Letcher, SD; his son, Mark (Amanda) Liebl of Dell Rapids, SD; his five grandchildren: Zakary and Hope Smith and Joshua, Kate, and Samuel Liebl; his brothers: Francis (Karen) Liebl of Newton, IA, Dan Liebl of Menno, SD, and Jeff (Jacque) Liebl of Menno, SD; his mother-in-law, Gloria Bohlmann of Menno, SD; his sister-in-law, Pat (Jerry) Gengler of Dell Rapids, SD; his brother-in-law, Ron Bohlmann of Menno, SD; his numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and many extended relatives and friends.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Rudy Bohlmann; and his brother, George Liebl.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 18, 2020
