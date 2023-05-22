Stella Nusz May 22, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stella Marjorie (Harnisch) Nusz, 102, of Menno, passed away early Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno.Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Salem Reformed Church, Menno, with the Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno. Livestreaming of Stella’s services can be found at: https://my.gather.app/remember/stella-nusz. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. 