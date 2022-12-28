Roger Zwemke

Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning. Snow showers in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow expected..
Roger Eugene Zwemke was born on May 15, 1940, in Yankton, South Dakota. He was the oldest of four children born to Earhart Carl and Alice (Kunde) Zwemke.
Roger has two brothers Douglas K. Zwemke of Los Gatos, California and Thomas P. Zwemke of Wichita, KS and sister, Paula Philson also of Wichita, KS. The Zwemke’s moved to Wichita when Roger was ten from Omaha, Nebraska in 1950. He attended the Wichita Lutheran School through the 8th grade. He graduated from Southeast High School in 1958.
In 1959 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Germany as an Air Intelligence officer. He was discharged in 1962 and returned to Wichita KS to attend Wichita State University graduating in 1965 and later with a master’s degree from Pepperdine University in Southern California.
He joined the USMC Reserve for several years before joining the US Navy Reserve as an aviation cadet in Pensacola Florida. He received his commission as an Ensign in 1967. Roger’s military career included serving in Vietnam aboard the USS Ticonderoga CVA-14 as a nuclear weapons officer. His distinguished Naval Career included duty stations in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He was a graduate of the United States Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. He retired from the USNR as a full Commander. He served as a US Naval Academy Information Officer helping Families with young men and women in possibly attending the US Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland. Roger was a private pilot with an IFR rating and took that experience with him when working at Beech, Cessna and retiring from Boeing after 25 years of service.
Roger met and married Mary Ellen Coffey of Mulvane, KS on October 25, 1975. Roger and Mary were devoted members of Trinity Lutheran Church for many years serving as treasurer along with other church duties and were very much loved and respected. They remained together for 47 years until his passing Sunday December 25, 2022.
A public viewing will be held Monday, January 2, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th Street N., Wichita, KS 67206.
A church service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10 am, followed by graveside burial at Lakeview Cemetery at 2 p.m. with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trinity Lutheran Church (Wichita, KS), Veterans of Foreign Wars and/or Disabled American Veterans..
