Roger Zwemke
Buy Now

Roger Eugene Zwemke was born on May 15, 1940, in Yankton, South Dakota. He was the oldest of four children born to Earhart Carl and Alice (Kunde) Zwemke.

Roger has two brothers Douglas K. Zwemke of Los Gatos, California and Thomas P. Zwemke of Wichita, KS and sister, Paula Philson also of Wichita, KS. The Zwemke’s moved to Wichita when Roger was ten from Omaha, Nebraska in 1950. He attended the Wichita Lutheran School through the 8th grade. He graduated from Southeast High School in 1958.