Donald “Don” Joseph Pokorney, 85, of Sioux Falls, SD formerly of Yankton, SD, died Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10 at the Church of St. Mary, Sioux Falls, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
His family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Tuesday, March 9, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, followed by the reciting of the Holy Rosary being at 7:00 p.m.
Please go to www.georgeboom.com for a link to view his services online.
In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the Avera Dougherty Hospice House, the Church of St. Mary, or Active Generations.
Commented