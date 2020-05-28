Darrell Lamoyne Vognild, age 76, of Wakonda SD, passed away May 27th. He will be missed by his wife of 54 years, Carol, and two daughters, Sara (Tony) Zoelle of Beresford SD and Amy (Greg) Anderson of Wakonda SD.
Darrell was a proud Navy Veteran and very proud of his three grandsons who joined the military. Taylor (Emily) Zoelle, MD, is stationed at Army base Ft. Hood and is a First Lieutenant. Garrett (Payton) Anderson is an Army Ranger stationed at Ft. Lewis. Alexander (Alyssa) Zoelle is at Lackland AFB and is a TACP Airman first class. He forgave them for not joining the Navy. He was also very proud of his granddaughters who are pursuing careers in the nursing field. Hannah Anderson has graduated from SDSU and Maddison Zoelle is starting her junior year at USD.
Everyone will miss Darrell’s answering machine messages (“D-Vogs”), his slow drives around Wakonda making sure everything was all right, his pride of his Norwegian bloodline (“you just put a gold star on that bag, that’s 100% Norwegian” when donating blood), his love/hate relationship with the Vikings and Twins, his 50-plus years in the Wakonda American Legion, his many hours at The Pit with his lifelong friends, his many trips to the nursing home for coffee to visit with friends and family, and his love for his family.
He is preceded in death by his great granddaughter Madeline Louise Zoelle, infant daughter of Taylor and Emily Zoelle and his sister Norma Ayers.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He will be buried at Union Cemetery with Military Honors for immediate family.
May 29, 2020
