Funeral services originally scheduled for Saturday for Alvin Bloch have been postponed due to coronavirus restrictions. Plans will be posted as they develop.
Alvin Joseph Bloch was born Tuesday, August 20, 1929 at the home farm in Lesterville, South Dakota to Frank and Jarmilla (Totusek) Bloch. Alvin attended McKinley Country School, completing the eighth grade.
Alvin married Carol Van Driel December 4, 1955 at the United Church of Christ in Lesterville.
Alvin’s entire career was as a farmer, raising crops and livestock. He served in the United States Army. Alvin loved to play pinochle. He followed the Lesterville baseball team, attending games as often as he could. College football and basketball games with the boys were always a joy for Alvin.
Alvin Bloch, age 90, died in the early morning hour, Monday, March 16, 2020 at his Lesterville, South Dakota residence surrounded by his family.
Alvin is survived by his wife Carol; four children, Steven (Julie) Bloch of Lesterville, Geri (Mark) Scheff of Fairmont, Minnesota, David (Kimberly) Bloch of Watertown and Kevin Bloch of Lesterville; 12 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Nancy, grandson Seth Bloch, his parents, two brothers and one sister.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 19, 2020
