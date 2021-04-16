George W. Hinrichs, 90, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Nebraska.
Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Laurel with Pastor Darren Timberlake officiating. Private family burial will take place prior to the service in the Laurel Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion Post 54 and the Laurel VFW Post 4504.
Visitation will be at church on Tuesday one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Commented