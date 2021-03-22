Brenda Marie (Hines) Tjeerdsma, 63, of Avon passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her home in Avon.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Emmanuel Reformed Cemetery, rural Springfield. The public may join in procession at 10:15 a.m. from Peters Funeral Home in Springfield, but please stay in your vehicles at the cemetery.
Public visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home in Springfield.
Memorials in her honor may be made to the Avon/Dante Pink Ladies Dart League (a nonprofit dedicated to helping local cancer patients): 40779 2093rd St, Tripp, SD 57376.
