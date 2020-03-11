Sandy L. Arens, age 73, of Yankton, South Dakota, died from heart complications on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Larry Regynski officiating. Inurnment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton at a later date.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. followed by a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Pallbearers are Bryson Auch, Cody Kalmbach, Sara Kalmbach, Connor Kalmbach, Tyler Wesch and Sam Arens.
Sandra Lou Arens was born November 3, 1946 in Parkston, South Dakota to Alfred and Ruby (Jerke) Herr. She grew up on a farm near Tripp, South Dakota and graduated from Tripp High School in 1964. Sandy lived in Yankton and worked at the Human Services Center and then Dale Electronics. On July 3, 1976, she married Vernon Arens at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. After their marriage, they lived in Mitchell, South Dakota. Sandy ran an in-home daycare for many years and then worked at Holy Family Catholic School. In 1988, they moved back to Yankton and Sandy continued working for the Human Services Center until she retired in 2010. Sandy loved painting, doing arts and crafts, and helped organize Gingerbread Christmas Lane in their neighborhood. She enjoyed Bible study with her friends and loved the company of her pets. Sandy also loved traveling, especially to go visit and take care of her grandchildren.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Vernon Arens of Yankton; three children: Lisa Kalmbach of Doland, SD, Julie (Matt) Wesch of Colon, NE and Jeff (Necol) Arens of Bellevue, NE; nine grandchildren: Cody, Sara, Connor, Bryson, Tyler, Gemma, Elaina, Natalie, and Josephine; one great granddaughter, Avery; brother-in-law, LeRoy (Shirley) Weisser of Delmont, SD; and many nieces, nephews, special friends, and coworkers.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Karen Weisser.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 12, 2020
