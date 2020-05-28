Dan Wright Ping, 85, of Yankton died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Centerm in Yankton.
Private family memorial services with livestreaming will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with the Rev. Theresa Jacobson officiating. Live stream address is: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Drive-up window visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory.
Burial will be at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon with continued livestreaming at the Sloan Cemetery, Sloan, Iowa, with Military Graveside Rites by the Smith-Rhodes American Legion Post #295 Honor Guard and U.S. Army National Guard Honor Guard.
