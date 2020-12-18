Shirley Ann Ahrendt, 72, cherished wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on December 14, 2020, due to complications stemming from Alzheimer’s and COVID-19 in Sioux Falls, SD.
Shirley was born on January 1, 1948, to Arnold and Cleo (Main) Theel on a farm outside of Montrose, SD. She spoke fondly of growing up in Hartford, SD, with hardworking parents, her younger brothers, and a host of friends and extended family. She graduated from Hartford Public Schools in 1966, where she enjoyed school activities including cheerleading, baton, and yearbook.
Shirley proudly attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls and graduated with a BA in Business Education in 1971. During this time she worked as a switchboard operator at KSOO-TV and corresponded with her high school sweetheart, James (Jim) Ahrendt, who was stationed overseas with the U.S. Air Force. Jim proposed over the phone on Christmas Eve, and on June 6, 1970, they married in Hartford.
Together Shirley and Jim lived in Vermillion, SD, Mitchell, SD, and Casper, WY, before settling in Yankton, SD, for 33 years where they raised their daughters, Amy and Kelly. Shirley was a devoted wife and mother who delighted in making a loving home for her family. She had boundless love and was always sharing it with her daughters through positive words, hugs, and curated care packages. Later, nothing brought her greater joy than being Nana to Maya and Owen. And, and in her final year, she opened her heart to her new foster granddaughter.
Social by nature, Shirley delighted in sharing life with loved ones. She would often say “we’re making our own kind of fun.” And that she did. She enjoyed golfing, playing Mah Jongg, and card making. She was an excellent cook and frequently shared her love through a new dish or favorite recipe. She had the gift of gab and loved to converse, often with perfect strangers. She was a talented creative and enjoyed crafting, sewing, and decorating. Shirley was the go-to resource for friends who wanted help decorating their homes. She loved to shop and could spend countless hours browsing for the perfect fabric pattern, paint color, or dress. She loved living on the bluff of the Missouri River and enjoyed spending time on the water with family and friends. Shirley will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit and zest for life. She was a caring and kind person who always followed the rules. She was the light of our lives and our hearts ache without her here.
Shirley worked as a secretary for various businesses, an instructional aide in the special education resource room at Yankton High School, and as office staff at Willcockson Eye Associates. She was a YHS booster and in the early 90’s led efforts to increase school spirit by organizing a successful campaign to wear red and logoed items. After retiring, she and Jim spent winters in Arizona along with many old and new friends.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Jim Ahrendt of 50 years (Sioux Falls); daughter and son-in-law Amy and Chad Koehlmoos and their children Maya and Owen (Sioux Falls); daughter and son-in-law Kelly and Patrick Brown and their foster daughter (Boulder, CO); brothers Daniel (Rhonda) Theel (Beresford, SD) and David (Karen) Theel (Sioux Falls); four brothers-in-law and their wives; many nieces and nephews; longtime friends Ron and Mona Heglin (Surprise, AZ) and countless other friends over the years.
Shirley loved parties, whether hosting or attending. A party — a celebration of her life — will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. To honor her now, please wear a mask and save a life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a scholarship to be established in Shirley’s name at Augustana.
