Joyce Jensen, 73 of Viborg died Friday, December 18, 2020 at her home under hospice care surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Viborg with burial at Rosehill Cemetery, Viborg.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the church. The service will be livestreamed at http://facebook.com/oursaviorsviborg and please wear a mask and practice social distancing at both opportunities to celebrate Joyce’s life.
Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Joyce Ann was born on October 15, 1947 in McKennan Hospital at Sioux Falls, SD to Robert C. and Elvira “Scotty” (Morrison) Joffer. She moved with her family from Sioux Falls to Chicago, Elgin, Il and to Hooker, SD. After graduating from Viborg High School in 1965 she was united in marriage to Charles Jensen on May 31, 1969 at Viborg, SD. They farmed near Viborg until moving into town in 1987. Over the years she had served as the librarian in the Viborg Library and operated a flower shop. As a non-traditional student she went to college at USD and received her bachelor’s degree in library science. For many years she worked with her sister at the Rock and Robbins Casino in Sioux Falls.
Being civic minded she was involved in many organizations in Viborg including the Rosehill Cemetery Board, writing of the Viborg Centennial Book, Danish Museum, coaching softball and a Girl Scout Leader. She especially enjoyed attending activities that her grandchildren were involved in.
Grateful for having shared her life are her 2 children, Jace (Kari) and Jade (Randy McFadden), all of Viborg; 5 grandchildren, Austin, Logan, Wyatt and Sophia Jensen, and Brooklynn Baartman; her sister Barb Joffer Ferguson (Dennis) Kearns, Sioux Falls; a brother Butch (Pat) Joffer, Brookings; and a sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis (Pete) Peterson, Grimes, IA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles in 2007, mother and father-in-law, Frank and Helen Jensen, and her four-legged friend, “Sassy.”
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 22, 2020
