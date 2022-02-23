Aves L. Christensen, age 98 of Yankton, SD and formerly of Utica, SD passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall, SD.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 25, 2022, at Trondhjem Lutheran Church, Volin, SD with Rev. Mark Ostrem officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD with a Scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Livestreaming of Aves’ service can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Aves Lorraine Christensen passed away on Monday, February 21 at the age of 98 at the Good Samaritan Society Tyndall, South Dakota. She was born August 5, 1923, to Oscar and Alma (Rude) Aune in Volin, SD.
Aves grew up on the farm near Volin SD where her family owned the Marindahl store. She attended West Prairie Country School. After high school graduation, she went on to college at Southern Normal at Springfield, South Dakota where she got her teaching degree in 1941. She taught 3 years in country schools and did a lot of substituting.
She married Peter H. Christensen on September 14, 1944. They lived on a farm by Volin for a few years and in 1952 bought a farm by Utica where they raised their family. Upon retirement they moved from the farm to Yankton. Peter passed away in 1993. They were married 49 years.
Aves is a lifelong member of the Trondhjem Lutheran Church where she was baptized and confirmed. Also, she was a member of the ALCW and Sons of Norway. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage. She was a homemaker and was always there for her children. She worked at Gurney Seed & Nursery in Yankton for 28 years dipping tiny seeds until Gurneys closed. Aves enjoyed puzzles, playing cards, dominos, bingo and doing counted cross stitch projects. She enjoyed going to the Senior Citizens, and Archies to visit with friends, have a Dr Pepper or just help out. She loved and lived for family gatherings and spending time with her ever growing family.
Survivors include her children: David (Julaine) Christensen of Omaha, NE; Joanne (David) Dvoracek Springfield SD; Delores (Rich) Herrig Brookings SD; Terry (Craig) Ebberson Coleridge, NE; Marlene (Donnie Fischer) Hauger Yankton SD; daughter- in- law Rita (Roger) Stahlecker Bloomfield,NE.; 17 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and one more on the way, 2 great-great grandchildren and one more on the way; sister-in-law Janice Aune Yankton and many nieces & nephews. Her family was her life, and she will be truly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Peter, two sons Russell Paul and Donald Christensen; grandson Matthew Dvoracek; and her two brothers Freelan Aune and Alton Aune, one infant sister Marian, and one son-in-law Larry Hauger.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 24, 2022
Commented