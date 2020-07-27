Leona H. (Potts) Petersen, age 88 of Yankton, South Dakota, and formerly of Hartington, Nebraska, died at her residence on Friday, July 24, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian burial will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Jim Keiter and Acolyte Adam Pinkelman officiating. Burial will be at the St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington. Visitation will be on Tuesday, at church, from 5-8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Facemasks and social distancing will be observed and required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a livestream of the funeral at https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/ . Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials be sent to the family for a charity to be determined by the family.
Pallbearers will be Lee Potts, Nick Wolfe, Ryan Wolfe, Tyler Potts, Jason Potts, Josh Pinkelman, Jacob Potts, Caden Potts, Nathan Potts & Colin Potts
Honorary pallbearers will be Leona’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Leona H. was born on May 14, 1932, in Hartington, Nebraska, to John and Wilhelmina (Wieseler) Feilmeier. She grew up in Hartington and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Hartington. Leona’s mother died when she was eight years old and then Adeline Sudbeck married her father and raised her along with 15 other siblings. Leona married James Donald Potts on September 9, 1952, in Hartington. She and Jim raised a family of 15 children on a farm southwest of Hartington. Jim died on 2/6/1991 at the age of 62 years. Leona moved to Hartington until she married Bernard “Bob” Petersen on 1/28/2000. They moved to Yankton, South Dakota, and shared 10 years together until Bob died on 7/21/2010 at the age of 80 years.
Leona was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota. Leona worked at the Holy Trinity school cafeteria and the Hartington Senior Center. She belonged to the Sunnybrook Card Club, bowled, and enjoyed golf and working puzzles. Leona loved playing Mahjong with her Yankton friends every Thursday from 1-4 pm and was able to enjoy doing so until the time of her stroke. Leona’s many talents included gardening and canning, cooking, baking, sewing clothing, making quilts for her children & grandchildren, crocheting, knitting, and hardanger embroidery. Leona is a cancer survivor after being diagnosed with Leukemia at the age of 80.
Leona is survived by her 15 children and spouses, Jim (Joanie) Potts of Hartington, Michael (Brenda) Potts of Norfolk, Mark Potts of Norfolk, MaryKay (Jerry) Frerichs of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Karen (Terry) Wolfe of Norfolk, Diane Hopkins of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Judy (Marvin) Linhorst of Waco, Nebraska, Janice (Kerry) Hefner of Coleridge, David (Carol) Potts of Hartington, Bill (Rachel) Potts of South Lake Tahoe, California, Stephen Potts and Gretchen Gissel of Walton, Nebraska, Janelle (David) Heikes of Hartington, Lynette (Brian) Pinkelman of Bow Valley, Nebraska, Tim (Jodi) Potts of Blair, Nebraska, Tom (Robin) Potts of Hartington; 41 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; five brothers George Feilmeier of Hartington, Leonard Feilmeier of Minnesota, Jerome Feilmeier of Hartington, Harry (Mary Gay) Feilmeier of Hartington, Chuck (Bev) Feilmeier of Hartington; seven sisters Wilhelmina Boecker of Bloomfield, Nebraska, Ann (Jay) Walz of Arizona, Aggie Hochstein of St. Helena, Nebraska Alice Klug of Hartington, Nebraska, Charleen (Dennis) Meyer of Syracuse, Missouri, Ruth Heine of Bow Valley, Nebraska, Linda (Dale) Trenhaile of Yankton, South Dakota.
She was preceded in death by her parents John, Wilhelmina, and Adeline Feilmeier; two husbands James Potts and Bob Petersen; daughter-in-law Angie Potts; grandchildren Eric Potts and Mary Pinkelman; great grandson Connor Norgelas; siblings John Feilmeier, Mary Jansen, and Sally Promes; sisters-in-law Rosemary Feilmeier, Loraine Feilmeier, Mary Lou Feilmeier, Eleanor Feilmeier; brothers-in-law Leonard Jansen, Herbert Boecker, Donald Klug, William Jaeger, Daryl Hochstein and Richard Heine.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 28, 2020
