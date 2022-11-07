Linda Hoesing

Linda Hoesing

Linda Hoesing, age 63, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home in Yankton.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Bob Lacey officiating. Burial will be in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Harrold, SD.