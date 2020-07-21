Andrew Aaron Hobart, 403 Locust St., Yankton; Discharge weapon in city limits; $132.50.
Terry Alan Hackett, Norfolk, Neb.; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissal-reduction.
Mario Flores, 1300 W. 8th St. #14, Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $132.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Brian Joshua Eide, 220 Capital, Apt. B, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $122.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $272.50.
Lisa Anne Newland, 2935 Lakeview Dr., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,230.50.
Sherry Danielle Merrigan, 1102 Ferdig Ave., Yankton; Fail to comply with officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jordyn Davison, Le Mars, Iowa; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Michael Raymond Sprong, 503 4th Street, Apt. 7, Yankton; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $730.50; License revoked for one year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information.
Miranda Andersen, 206 E. 4th St., Apt. B, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $486.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jonah Kincaid Fee, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 504, Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $925.50; Jail sentence of 60 days; Three years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Jordan Ann Reese, Sioux Falls; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $772.50; Jail sentence of 72 days with 2 days credit.
Kimimanawin Bonham, 2102 Douglas, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Aggravated assault-choking; Dismissal-reduction.
Ashton Rose Mednansky, Avon; Speeding on a state highway; $127.50.
Amy Lynn Demaranville, Mission Hill; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $2,106.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession firearm/prior felony drug conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession firearm/prior felony drug conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $100,000 and less than $500,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Alter or remove vehicle identification number; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possession drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 3+ prior-crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Manufacture/distribute/possession 3 or more schedule I or II related items; Recharged by information; Possession of stolen property; Recharged by information; Alter or remove vehicle identification number; Recharged by information; Alter or remove vehicle identification number; Recharged by information; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by information.
Terry Alan Hackett, Norfolk, Neb.; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jamison Dean Kooima, Rock Valley, Iowa; Speeding on a state highway; $127.50.
William Frazier Bamsey, 2900 Douglas Ave. #405, Yankton; No driver’s license; $122.50.
Leonard Allen, Columbus, Neb.; PFD use required (child under 7 years of age); $112.50.
