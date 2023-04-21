Roger Irwin

Roger C. Irwin, age 74, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at his home in Yankton.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota.
Roger C. Irwin was born September 26, 1948, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Claude and Hedwig (Hamberger) Irwin. He grew up and attended school in Yankton. He worked for H & K Oil in Yankton for a few years until enlisting into the United States Army in 1968. He married Lois Selwyn in 1970 and together had one son, Roger. They moved to Sheridan, Wyoming, for a few years, but Roger then moved back to Yankton and began working at Morgan Manufacturing. He married Rebecca Garrigan and moved to a farm near Lesterville, South Dakota, where he ranched and raised exotic animals. He loved raising animals and loved having all kinds of animals including: exotic sheep, moose, deer, birds, ferrets, raccoons and even lions. In addition to ranching, Roger began working at Ag-Land Fertilizer, then at Baldwin Filters for 15 years and most recently worked for The Road Guy until his retirement.
Roger loved traveling and hunting all over the United States and in Africa. He hunted everything including: big horn sheep, elk, boar, bison and he even has a record archery deer. He enjoyed playing Bingo, pool, cards and cribbage. In his younger years he also enjoyed building hot rods and street racing. Roger was very strong-willed and would never give up.
Survivors include his son, Roger (Christine) Irwin of Yankton, South Dakota; two grandsons: Dawson and Alexandre Irwin of Yankton; nephew, Chris (Hannah) Ferdig of Viborg, South Dakota; niece, Carmen (Derrick) Garvey of Viborg; and great-nieces and nephews: Benjamin, Tila, Mila, David, and Henry Ferdig and Dillon Jepson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rose Ferdig.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 22, 2023
