Linda Lou Butler, age 76, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, SD.
Services will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton, SD. Visitation begins at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Yankton Municipal Cemetery.
Linda was born April 7, 1946, to Charles and Bessie (Bryan) Sparks in Newton, Illinois. Following high school graduation, Linda married David Leroy Butler, September 19, 1964, in Newton, IL. She was the best homemaker, wife and mother.
Linda loved reading, dancing, singing, doing puzzles and writing pen-pal letters. She could never pass up her favorite desserts, maple nut ice cream, a Milky Way candy bar or Rolos. She enjoyed fishing, camping and family vacations, which she always caught on camera.
Linda was known to be selfless and caring. She loved being surrounded by family and friends. She was always on the go, especially when shopping, where she always managed to find the best deals. Linda took care of and worried about everyone close to her. She had a great sense of humor.
Linda is survived by her husband, David Butler of Mitchell, SD; son, Robbie (Connie) Butler of Quasqueton, IA; daughter, Brenda (Tim) Schurman of Tyndall; daughter, Kim Vitek of Yankton, SD; daughter, Michele (Jerry) Arneson of Aberdeen, SD; 11 grandkids and 28 great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 5 siblings; a grandson and a great-grandson.
Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family and friends of Linda Butler.
Commented