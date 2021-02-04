Patricia Ann Graber, age 80, of Yankton, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, due to complications of COVID-19.
Her memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton. Burial will be in the Freeman City Cemetery at Freeman, South Dakota.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service, Saturday morning.
Patricia Ann Graber was born on Wednesday, January 10, 1940 in Avon, South Dakota to George and Ella Janssen.
Patricia attended school in Avon, obtaining her GED later in life.
Over her lifetime, Patricia performed various jobs. She was a life time member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Patricia married Larry Graber August 18, 1984. They owned Riverside Station for 7 years.
Patricia was a great cook and loved to bake. She enjoyed family gatherings and especially enjoyed the grandchildren and great grandchildren. If anyone left her home hungry, it was no one’s fault but their own. Every chance she had you would find her playing BINGO. She loved the company of hers and Larry’s dogs, Dassie and Peanut.
She is survived, loved and remembered by her mother Ella Hansen, Yankton; brothers Lowell (Diane) Janssen, Yankton and Lamoine Janssen, Mission Hill; daughter Ella Kocmich (Ron Ewalt), Yankton; son George (Melissa) Ridgway, Sioux Falls; 2 stepchildren Tena (Kevin) Becker, Yankton and Terry (Laura) Graber, Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews along with her 2 favorite dogs, Dassie and Peanut.
Patricia is reunited in Heaven with her loving husband Larry Graber; three daughters, RoxAnn Ridgway-Kincaid, Robin Galvan and Jodella in infancy and her father George Janssen.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 5, 2021
Commented