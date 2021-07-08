Joan E. Mallatt, 90, passed away after a short illness on Feb. 9, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska, with her son, Jeff, daughter, Ann, and brother, Jon Ericson, nearby.
Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery on Saturday, July 10, 2021. A brief graveside service will take place at 9 a.m. followed by mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel at 10 a.m. with coffee and lunch immediately following in the church hall.
Masks are optional but the immediate family will be masked throughout.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel, Nebraska.
