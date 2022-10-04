Robert Swensen

 Courtesy Photo

Robert Swensen age 59 of Mission Hill, SD passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his home under hospice care.

A memorial time of visitation in Bob’s memory will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022, with memory sharing at 7:00 p.m. at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD.