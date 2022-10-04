Robert Swensen

Robert Harold Swensen was born June 29th, 1963, in Yankton, SD to Wilmar and Anna Margaret (Anderson) Swensen. He was the 9th of 11 children. Growing up he learned how to fix lawn mowers from his dad. Which later helped him to be able to work with his brother, John, fixing lawn mowers at Swensen Lawn Mower Repair. He worked many years at Yankton Motor Company detailing cars. Most recently, he worked at Yankton School District as a Custodian, and at Parker.
Robert married Roberta Minette on October 7th, 1989. From this union they had one daughter, Amanda who was his pride and joy. Robert enjoyed coaching and watching his daughter in taekwondo and he never missed a tournament. He was so proud of his daughter and six grandchildren; they were his greatest accomplishments. In 1994 he separated from his wife and moved in with his brother Rodney where he lived until the time of his death. In his spare time Robert enjoyed car rides by the lake to watch the Eagles. Robert was great at many tasks and could fix just about anything with a motor. Robert had a tradition of watching wrestling every weeknight. He was very proud of his coin collection and his over fifteen years of sobriety. His Grandchildren meant everything to him, and he was so proud of them and enjoyed going to their school events. Robert had a big heart and would help anyone in any way he could.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Dakotah LaPointe) Swensen of Yankton, SD; six grandchildren: Denver, Anna, Braylie, Carstin, Axyl, and Barrick LaPointe of Yankton, SD; former wife Roberta Swensen of Yankton, SD; his brothers and sisters Jerome (Judy) Swensen of Fergus Falls, MN; Vernon Swensen of Yankton, SD; Duane (Theresa) Swensen of Ida Grove, IA; Mary (Dale) Burbach of Crofton, NE; Susan (Ray) Habeger of Dell Rapids, SD; Lisa (Robert) Shelburg of Waterloo, IA; Kathrine French of Yankton, SD; brother-in-law Jerry Zimmerman of Sioux Falls, SD; Sister-in-law Vicki Swensen of Yankton, SD; and many nieces and nephews.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Wilmar and Margaret; His brothers Rodney and John; sister Cathleen; Nieces Barbara and Destiny.
Commented