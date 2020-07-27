Rita Mary Koch, age 90 of Hartington, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 25, 2020, at the Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at the Sts. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James, Nebraska.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, at church, from 6-8 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be on Thursday one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. You may view a livestream of the Funeral at https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/. Facemasks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Koch, Brandon Koch, Jason Koch, Ryan Koch, Devin Martinez and Michael Sorenson.
Rita Mary was born on September 15, 1929, in St. Helena, Nebraska, to John and Frida (Heine) Wieseler. She grew up in the St. Helena area and graduated from Mount Marty High School in Yankton, South Dakota, and then from Mount Marty College with a teachers degree. Rita taught country school in District 4 for six years followed by a year at Wynot High School in Wynot, Nebraska, until 1957. She married Anthony Joseph Koch on August 30, 1955, in St. Helena. They farmed south of St. James, Nebraska. Rita was active in her church and many organizations in the community. She started the St. Helena 4-H Club in 1950 and continued being involved and being the leader for many years for the Needles and Nails 4-H Club. She received the 4-H award for Outstanding Individual. She was an active member of the St. Philip & James Church and the altar society, until it closed in 2000. Rita was instrumental in the St. James history book. Rita then became a member of Holy Trinity Parish in Hartington where she held an hour of Perpetual Adoration. She was an active member of the Council of Catholic Women and received the prestigious OACCW Mullen Award in 1992. Member of Catholic Daughters of America and held several offices. Rita was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Rita is survived by her six children and spouses, Paul (Tamralynn) Koch of Hartington, Mark Koch and fiance Donna Davey of Laurel, Kevin (Dena) Koch of Jefferson, South Dakota, Karl (Michelle) Koch of Hartington, and Jean Koch of Ft. Worth, TX, JoEllen (Brad) Sorenson of Newcastle, Nebraska; 25 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren; two sisters Marietta (Carl) Soukup of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sr. Barb Wieseler of Kansas City, Kansas; sister-in-law Jeanette Wieseler of St. Helena, Nebraska; a cousin who lived with the Koch’s Marcia (Jim) Green of Palm Coast, Florida; cousin Cheryl (Jerry) Hisek of Yankton, South Dakota; sisters-in-law Mavis Koch of Wynot, Phyllis Koch of Coleridge, Irene Peitz of Orland, California.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Anthony on 4/2/2000 at the age of 71 years; two brothers — Leonard and Gerald Wieseler.
July 28, 2020
