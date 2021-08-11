Patricia Marie (Kocer) Boydston, was born in Yankton, South Dakota on March 15, 1939 and passed away in Olympia, Washington surrounded by her family on July 22, 2021.
“Pat” was born to Vit and Lillian (Post) Kocer. She was raised on the family farm North of Lesterville, SD, by her Aunt Mary and Kocer family. She graduated from Scotland High School in 1957. She worked for a short time at the State Hospital and then moved to Denver, Colorado with her cousin and friends. There she met Jim Boydston who was stationed in the Air Force. They married on September 2, 1959 in Lesterville, South Dakota. They had six children: two were born while stationed in Littlerock, Arkansas; one born in Yankton, South Dakota while Jim was stationed in Okinawa; one born in Las Vegas, Nevada while stationed there; and the last two were born in Renton, Washington. Pat’s devotion was raising her children, babysitting her grandkids, attending church every Sunday and being an active church member. She worked part-time jobs while raising her family, including House of Clocks and Fotomat. Later she worked for the Boeing Company where she retired in 1994.
Through the years Pat had fun dressing up for Halloween. She attended “Clown School” and performed in plays at the church, attended parades and grandkids’ birthday parties. She was always an avid fan of all of her kids’ and grandkids’ activities. She loved watching their sporting events, plays, dance recitals... She will be remembered for playing whiffle ball with them, pitching them the ball, as well as helping them learn how to back float in the water. She was always willing to be part of the group leg wrestling, playing croquet and loved playing cards and games with family and friends; she had a great sense of humor and loved practical jokes. She helped plant gardens, clean chickens, cooked and baked. Pat loved to watch Days of Our Lives. She was a huge Mariner fan and loved to watch the Lesterville Broncs when visiting her hometown in South Dakota.
Pat was a long-time member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she had many friends and enjoyed playing in a pinochle card club. She was an active member of Mary-Martha Society, Vacation Bible School, spring cleaning events, Mission Board and would gladly help out in the kitchen during church events. Pat spent most of her time helping others until her health prevented her from continuing to do so. She always offered a lending hand to those in need, a great example to follow, a true steward of Christ.
Pat is survived by her children: Laura (Greg) Ware of Olympia, WA; Jacqui Boydston of Lacey, WA; Rita (Darrin) Bierle of Utica, SD; Don (Janene) Boydston of Renton, WA; Anne (Scott) Baker of Maple Valley, WA; Grandkids: Ellen (Nathan) Saline; Carl Ware; Makayla and Curtis Boydston, Carly Woodfield; Kaci and Brody Bierle; Dustin and Riley Baker; Great Grandkids: Hunter, Kiera and Rylan; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, her infant son Michael Allen, parents, sisters Margorie Scherschligt and Kathleen Bruna and brother Franklin Kocer, and great nephew Nathan Kocer.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Renton, WA. A private burial will precede the memorial service on August 27, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, found online at www.michaeljfox.org.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 12, 2021
