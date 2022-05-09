Bette Diebold Gilchrist passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 5th at Westminster Canterbury in Richmond, Virginia.
She was born on June 15, 1939, in Gayville, South Dakota. She was one of two children of Mr. Charles Diebold and Mrs. Gladys Diebold. She was predeceased by her brother, John Diebold and her husband Bruce Gilchrist. She is survived by her sons, Mark Nanavati and Jay Nanavati; and five grandchildren, Charlie, Kate, Will, Pierce, and Luke.
She was graduated from Gayville High School in Gayville, South Dakota, Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota (B.S.), the University of Colorado at Boulder, Colorado (M.S.) and Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia (M.R.C.). She taught biology for many years at Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Patrick Henry High School in Hanover County and at John Tyler Community College.
Bette was intellectually curious with a quick wit. An avid lover of nature, her friends, and her family, she retired in Richmond, Virginia where she was a proud member of the Richmond Friends Meeting.
A memorial service will be held at the Richmond Friends Meeting House on Friday, June 10th at 7:00 p.m. Her ashes will be placed at Crabtree Falls so she can continue to enjoy one of her favorite natural wonders.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Audubon Society, 225 Varick Street, New York, New York 10014.
