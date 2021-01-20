Richard John Promes age 94 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, Nebraska with Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by the Hartington American Legion Post #5283 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral and visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. To watch a live stream of the service, please visit www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Pallbearers will be Trevor McQuay, Nathan Fischer, Cody Fischer, Tanner Fischer, Trey McQuay, and Jonathan Lawler.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alyssa Fischer, Kloe Fischer, Keesha McQuay, Jamie Blanchar, Heather Baumbach, Cyrena Miller, Keira Promes and Isabella Promes.
Richard was born on December 8, 1926 to Joseph and Josephine (Frigge) Promes on the family farm six miles south of Hartington. He was baptized at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. Richard was the fourth of nine children in his family. Richard’s family lived in several different places around the Hartington area, moving five times between 1935 and 1970. He graduated 8th grade at Rock Hill District #99 School and then attended Hartington Public School. After two years of school, Richard decided to help his father farm and also worked for other local farmers. In the winter of 1944 – 1945, Richard worked in Sioux City, IA in the Swift Packing Plant. He was drafted into the Army in April of 1945. He took his basic training at Camp Fannin, Texas for four months. After basic training, Richard got one week of leave and then went to Fort Riley, Kansas and Seattle, all on a troop train. Richard was deployed overseas and was on a ship for thirty days before landing in Okinawa, Japan. He returned to the US in November of 1946. Richard then went back to the farm with his parents and worked in a packing plant in Omaha during the winter. From 1947–1962, Richard farmed with his father. He got married on August 18, 1962 to Mary Ward and adopted her three children Julie, John and Vicky. Richard and Mary had four children together, Kathy, Mike, Teresa and Susan. In May of 1970, Richard bought the Promes Bar in Hartington and ran it until 1980 when he sold the bar and began working for Prince Hydraulics. He worked there until January of 1992 when he retired. During retirement, Richard worked part time for the VFW club and managed it for a few years.
Richard enjoyed gardening, canning, playing cards, fishing and bartending. He also enjoyed cooking, watching Husker sporting events and the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. Richard was active in the VFW and was proud of his military service. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church and held an hour of perpetual adoration for over 30 years.
Richard is survived by his children, Kathy (Andy) Miller of Malcolm, NE, Michael (Yvonne) Promes of Papillion, NE, Teresa (Troy) Fischer of Hartington, NE, Susan (Jeremy) Lee of Box Elder, SD; siblings, JoAnn Leise, Geraldine (Toby) Breinig; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he loved spending time with.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Josephine Promes; children, Julie Sudbeck, John Promes, Vicky Wiebersiek; siblings, Norbert Promes, Hugo Promes, Rita Brewer, Ray Promes, Gene Promes, George Promes; and his ex-wife, Mary (Ward) Promes.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 21, 2021
