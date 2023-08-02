Jason Arens

Jason Arens

Jason Francis Arens, age 34, of Carrollton, Virginia, died on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Lyndhurst, Virginia.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Father Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and the US Navy Funeral Honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.