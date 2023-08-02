Jason Arens

Jason Francis Arens, age 34, of Carrollton, Virginia, died on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Lyndhurst, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Father Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and the US Navy Funeral Honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Jason was born July 21, 1989, in Yankton, South Dakota to Bill and Carol (Wubben) Arens. After graduating from Yankton High School in 2008, Jason moved to Rapid City, SD to further his education at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology where he graduated in 2012 with a degree in computer engineering. Immediately following college, Jason enlisted in the United States Navy and served for six years. Jason was a nuclear-trained submarine lieutenant with duties on both the USS Toledo and USS San Francisco.
From a young age, Jason found a love for LEGO collecting and building. This passion only grew his entire life as his collection continued to expand and his sets were always on display. Favorite sets included Star Wars, NASA, and The Lord of the Rings. Jason also logged over 33,000 miles on his beloved Trek bike. Bike rides started early in life with family rides out to Lewis and Clark Lake, in college up M Hill, and cruising up to 40 miles daily throughout Virginia. His longest measured trip was 101 miles to which he noted “Crazy to try again; What are you thinking; ps Ouch.”
Jason lived a simple and quiet life, and we will miss him greatly. He will be remembered for his kindness, quick wit, and hard work.
Jason is survived by his father, Bill Arens of Yankton; brother, Steve (Tisha) Arens of Lincoln, NE; sister, Kristi (Adam) Winstead of Papillion, NE; grandmother, Coletta Wubben of Fordyce, NE; four nieces, Addisyn, Leah, Kinley, and Eisley; two nephews, Jack and Beckett; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jason was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Arens; grandparents, Cyril Wubben, Ben and Theresa Arens; uncles, Bill Burbach and Joe Arens; and cousins, Austin Wubben and Jeremy Gross.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family which will be used to share the love of LEGOs in Jason’s memory to kids in need.
Commented