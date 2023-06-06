Gladys Ryken

Gladys Eileen Ryken, formerly of Yankton and rural Gayville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Sanford Vermillion Care Center on June 4, 2023. She had just celebrated her 100th birthday.

Gladys was born to Martin and Emma Knutson on their farm west of Vermillion on April 2, 1923. Gladys graduated Meckling High School as class valedictorian. She soon met and married her husband of 58 years, Marvin L Ryken, Sr, living in Yankton and the family farmed south of Gayville. Gladys had five children, Marvin L Ryken, Jr (Kathy) of Walnut Creek, CA, Mary Ann Griffin, of Minneapolis, MN, Robert L Ryken of Chicago, IL, Linda K Merkwan (deceased 2018) (Gary) Gayville, SD and Sam K Ryken (Evonne) of Tacoma, WA. Gladys is also survived by 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.