At 3:54 pm on Sunday, July 26, 2020, Mary Jo (Carmody) Monfore, 85, of Wagner, was raised up on eagle’s wings to be with her beloved husband of nearly 64 years, Robert Paul Monfore. Burial will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the cemetery overlooking their land. Father Joe Forcelle of Saint Vincent Catholic Church will officiate. Please join us as we say goodbye and celebrate Mom and Dad being reunited. Do bring lawn chairs and a shovel, Dad still wouldn’t want anybody standing around when there is work to be done! Also, if you happen to have a Hawaiian shirt to wear, Mom would love that — she and Dad had so many happy vacations there. You may want to bring your 4-wheelers or 4-wheel-drive vehicles to get up the hill to Mom and Dad’s final resting place.
Nourishment and nostalgia (with social distancing, of course) afterwards outside our farm shop. The meal will be catered by Tolsma’s Cove (Mom and Dad’s favorite place to go out to eat).
A Memorial Mass is planned at a later date. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 28, 2020
