Nona Plessner Lyons, age 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday May 10, at Plymouth Place Senior Living, LaGrange Park, Illinois. Her husband of 54 years, Robert Lyons, a native of Yankton, and family friend, Paddy Homan, were at her bedside.

Nona “lived and laughed and loved and left” and the world will never be the same. (James Joyce, Finnegan’s Wake).