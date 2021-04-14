Ronald Leeper, age 61, of Yankton, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
A Celebration of Ron’s Life will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton, South Dakota.
Visitation will be at Noon until 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton, South Dakota.
Ronald David Leeper was born May 28, 1959 to Melvin and Helen (Hays) Leeper in Lincoln, Nebraska. He completed two years of school at Yankton College. In 2003, he met and married Janis L. Huber.
Ron worked for Gurney Seed and Nursery, the Human Services Center and as a cook at the Quarry Restaurant. He settled into his 20-year career as a talk show host and news director for KYNT radio where he was known as David Leonard. Ron loved being live on the air. While on the mic he radiated a true energy and vibe like no other. As a radio show personality he received various awards over the years including An Outstanding Coverage Award for Bucks Wrestling in 2008, South Dakota AP Broadcasting Honorable Mention for a Documentary Series in 2008 and a Certificate of Completion for Citizens Police Academy in 2013. Although Ron didn’t make a big deal out of such things, he was gratified and pleased to be recognized professionally. Ron had recently retired and had plans to really expand his crypto currency investments as his “new” day job and go fishing in a new round boat he was excited about buying so he could bring home some bass and perch suppers.
Ron was an excellent cook. His specialized in Cajun cooking and nothing brought him more pleasure than to make a big pot of Étouffée or stuffed crawfish bisque to bring to family dinners or to have friends over for a meal. It was always a special occasion and a treat for anyone who got to taste Ron’s cooking.
Ron also loved to read. His favorite authors were Charles Bukowski, Robert E. Howard, HP Lovecraft and Jim Thompson. These are intense authors who write deep and sometimes dark but always fascinating stories, which Ron was drawn to. He had hundreds of books on his bookshelves, some since childhood. Ron was also a rocker. Not only did he like to play guitar, which he owned at least three of, but attended many concerts with his wife. A few of his favorites were AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Blue Oyster Cult, Robin Trower, Stevie Ray Vaughn and ZZ Top. Ron’s old school Pioneer stereo was always blasting on any given weekend usually too loud but he always said, “Jan, rock has to be loud.”
Ron was an intense, private person. He was ornery, stubborn and the most wonderful guy she could have married, according to his wife. He’s the only guy who quoted Shakespeare that his wife ever met. He loved “The Bard” and served on the Shakespeare Festival Board every summer.
Survivors include his wife Janis Leeper of Yankton; his black lab Luke; his brother Donald and Dawn Leeper of Bellevue, NE; his sister Pam and Bill Cross of Perry, OK; eight nephews; six nieces; one great-niece and 5 great-nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his older brother, Thomas and his parents, Melvin and Helen.
