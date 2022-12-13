Light snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..
Tonight
Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later. Low near 25F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Russell Eichelberg, age 75 of Norfolk, NE passed away early Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home, Norfolk, NE after a battle with dementia.
Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD. Burial of Russell’s cremated remains will take place in the summer of 2023 at the Lutheran Cemetery, rural Leola, SD. Visitations will begin at 1:00 p.m. and continue until service time on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD.
Russell was born June 10th, 1947, to parents Oscar & Virginia Eichelberg in Aberdeen, SD and lived in Frederick, SD in his early years. The family moved to Aberdeen, SD and Russell began high school at Aberdeen Central and graduated in 1965.
Russell served his country in the Air Force as a Policeman Specialist in Germany for over 4 years. Russell was honorably discharged October 1972. During his time in the service, he trained in martial arts. He worked hard at it and earned his second-degree black belt.
Russell was married three times. During his second marriage to Barbara, they had a daughter Natalie.
Russ enjoyed life and was generally healthy and took good care of himself keeping his diabetes in check.
Russ loved to sing and had a big baritone voice that would raise the roof off a church. He loved to attend church with his brothers Wally and Randy and sing together. Russ enjoyed Karaoke later in life and always received compliments.
Russ was very proud of his work with big machinery. Plowing snow was his favorite with very large State of Nebraska trucks. In his early to mid-20’s he worked in the mines of Arizona near Tuscan driving earth movers as big as a house.
Russ was normally in a good mood and loved to joke around. He also worried a lot like his mother did.
Russell is preceded in death by his Mother Virginia and his father Oscar as well as his older brother Wally who passed a year ago September.
Russell is survived by his brother Randy and Daughter Natalie.
Commented