Russell Eichelberg
Courtesy Photo

Russell Eichelberg, age 75 of Norfolk, NE passed away early Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home, Norfolk, NE after a battle with dementia.

Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD. Burial of Russell’s cremated remains will take place in the summer of 2023 at the Lutheran Cemetery, rural Leola, SD. Visitations will begin at 1:00 p.m. and continue until service time on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD.