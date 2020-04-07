Laddie L. Horacek, age 90, of rural Tyndall, died Friday, April 5, 2020 in hospice at his daughter and son-in-law’s home in Sioux Falls.
Private family funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 9 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall. The public is invited to view live stream on the Goglin Funeral Home website, www.goglinfh.com. link on Laddie’s obituary page. Burial is in St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Tyndall.
Laddie Lawrence Horacek was born Tuesday, May 7, 1929 to Charles and Helen (Walloch) Horacek in Yankton County. He completed the eighth grade at Dunwoody Country School.
Laddie began his farming career working with the Rezac family. He served in the Army during the Korean War and spent over 17 months overseas. Laddie was honorably discharged in 1953 as an ERC Engineer. He was the recipient of the Korean Service Medal, Bronze Service Star and the UN Service Medal.
When Laddie returned to civilian life he came back to Tyndall and farmed with his family. Laddie married Jane Pavlik May 11, 1954 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre, Nebraska. He and Jane purchased their own farm in 1961 just south west of Tyndall, where they made their home and raised their children.
Laddie was a member of the VFW and St. Leo Catholic Church. Laddie loved to fish, travel and camp. He met many friends traveling to Montana several years for calf sales.
Laddie is survived by his daughter Laurie (Andy) Bass; grandson Kenny Bass; sisters-in-law Blanche Skoken, Jeanne Pavlik, Carolyn Pavlik-Larson and Grace Pavlik; brother-in-law John Rudloff; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Jane; son Darryl; parents and brothers Raymond, Lloyd and Charles.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 8, 2020
