Zachary Taylor Scheetz, age 29, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
A celebration of his life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Zach was born September 8, 1992, in Yankton, South Dakota to Daryl and Brenda (Ernster) Scheetz. He grew up in Yankton and attended Yankton High School. Zach worked for Zero Gravity Tower Services in Yankton for a few years and spent the last several years working as a cook for Fryn’ Pan Family Restaurant in Yankton. When Zach wasn’t working, he was always helping someone with anything that needed fixed. He would go out of his way to help others. Zach would do everything in his power to do anything asked of him and more. He also loved tinkering with computers and working on his 1976 Chevy Blazer. He was caring and protective of his family, a guiding light to his siblings, and he will be greatly missed.
Zach is survived by his father, Daryl of Yankton; mother, Brenda of Yankton; four sisters: Alex of Mitchell, SD, Leah, Britton, and Kylie, all of Yankton; two brothers: Tyler and Lucas of Yankton; his grandfather and grandmother, Glenn and Carol Ernster; and his grandmother, Valon Pochop of Yankton.
Zach was preceded in death by his grandfather, Roland Pochop; grandmother, Carrie Badker; and two uncles, Justin Uthe and Duane Ernster.
