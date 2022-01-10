Richard (Dick) S. Weverstad, was born September 15th, 1942, in Yankton, South Dakota, the son of Floren and Lillian (Anderson) Weverstad. He passed away January 6th, 2022, at Wakonda Heritage Manor Avera, at the age of 79.
His funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Interment, with military honors, will take place at Yankton Municipal Cemetery.
Dick was the second of two children. He attended school in Yankton, graduating in 1960. Dick entered the United States Army in 1964 and was honorably discharged in 1967. Dick owned and operated several businesses in Yankton and the surrounding areas. He also worked at Alumax for 20 years.
Dick married Joni McClane on March 19th, 1983, in Yankton, South Dakota. Three sons were born to this union. Dick’s favorite pastimes included golf, pinochle, pool league, softball (including state and national tournaments) and bowling; rolling his perfect game at the age of 63. Dick also had a big passion for football. He loved the Green Bay Packers, enjoyed oldies music and many outdoor activities including hunting and fishing. Dick loved his family. His memory will always be cherished by his children and all who knew him.
Dick is survived by his three sons, Shawn (Britany), Ryan (Marie) and Casey (Kristen) all of Yankton; eight grandchildren, Kolter, Lance, Roper, Maci, Grant, Carter, Sully and Brody; brother, Bob (Marilyn) Weverstad and nieces, Tammy Weverstad and Terri (Tom) Arens.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Floren and Lillian and stepmother, Velma Weverstad.
Rest in Peace, Dad.
GO PACK, GO.
