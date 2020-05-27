Lawrence Henry Pokorny, age 86, of Yankton, SD, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Private Family funeral service will be 10:30 am Friday May 29, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Father Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, SD with Military Graveside Rites by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post #791 Honor Guard and the Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard. Livestream of Lawrence’s services can be found at 10:30 AM, Friday, at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Drive-up visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD. Online condolences may be sent: www.opsahl-kostelfunetralhome.com.
Lawrence Henry Pokorny, son of Josephine Braunesreither, was born on July 29,1933 in Yankton, SD. He was joined in marriage to Lorene Regina Schmidt on October 8, 1956. Nine children were blessed to this union: Lawrence, Susan, Lora, Bruce, Brenda, Sally, Lisa, Sheila and Beth.
Lawrence’s chosen profession was an electrician. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from February of 1952 to January of 1956. Lawrence enjoyed time with family and occasional trips to casinos. He was known for his infectious smile. His favorite past times were, playing cards, dice, fishing, strawberry shakes and a hamburger from McDonalds. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Yankton, SD.
He is survived by Sister-in-law Marlene Eskens, his nine children, Larry Pokorny, Susan Sherman, Lora (Elmer) Haberman, Bruce (Norma) Pokorny, Brenda Hoover, Sally (Mitch) West, Lisa (Jon) Willert, Sheila (Rick) Kleinschmit, and Beth (Justin) Pokorny, by 20 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mom Josephine, wife Lorene, granddaughter, Heather Llewellyn and grandson, Joseph Pokorny.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 28, 2020
