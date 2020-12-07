Lyle Haffner, age 88 of Irene, South Dakota, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House in Yankton, South Dakota.
A memorial service for Lyle and Betty will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Lyle Haffner was born in 1932 to Elmer and Elsie (Hansen) Haffner on the farm in rural Yankton County. He graduated from Irene High School in 1949 and married Betty Ann Boe in 1952. They continued farming on an original family homestead that had belonged to his grandparents John and Mary (Schaeffer) Haffner in the Walshtown Township of Yankton County. Lyle and Betty raised 4 children who were active in 4-H, with Lyle serving at times as a 4-H leader. Both Lyle and his sons showed Angus cattle for several years. He lived on, and farmed, the family farms nearly 70 years.
Lyle was also active and served as president in the Southeast South Dakota Angus Association and the Farm Bureau; served on the Soil Conservation Board for 50+ years; and was a member of the Tri-State Livestock Association. He received recognition during his farming and Angus breeding years as Outstanding Young Farmer and as an Angus Breeder of the Year.
He is survived by 4 children: J. Scott (Deb) Haffner of South Windsor, CT; Jim (Toni) Haffner of Bemidji, MN; Debbie (Duane) Brue of Yankton, SD; and Renae (Loyd) Church of Council Bluffs, IA; seven grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and 1 brother Chuck (Jane) Haffner of Yankton, SD.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Elsie Haffner, and by his wife Betty Haffner.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 8, 2020
