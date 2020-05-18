Kenneth Howen, 84 of Yankton died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House, Yankton.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at the Christ the King Lutheran Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Ken’s service will be held in the church parking lot; you are asked to stay in your car and tune your radio to 98.9 FM to listen to the service. Livestreaming of the service may be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
He has donated his body to USD Medical School and after their study he will be buried at the Freeman City Cemetery, Freeman.
Drive-up visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 22, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton.
Commented