Marjean Ann (Waltner) Barta, 83 of Vermillion, SD went to be with her Lord God on Monday December 7, 2020 surrounded by her family in prayer.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday December 10 followed by a prayer service and rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion, SD.
A Catholic funeral mass will be held Friday, December 11 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion, SD, with burial following at the Bluff View Cemetery.
Marjean was born in Scotland, SD on March 24, 1937 to Margaret and Gilbert Waltner. She was the 2nd of two children. She attended Scotland High School and graduated in 1955. She graduated from Southern State College in Springfield with a Bachelor Degree of Science in Education, and went on to attend USD. While in college she was voted Miss Southern in 1958 and later went on to be 1st runner up for Miss South Dakota. She went on to be an Elementary Teacher in Tripp, Parkston and Vermillion.
She met her husband Richard while attending Southern State College. They were married June 20, 1960 and celebrated 60 years of marriage this year. They had four children. Together they shared a love of music and dancing, family campouts in Yankton and the Black Hills, many hours at the Lake in Yankton, and travelling to Long Beach California to spend time with her sister Lynette. She also spent many hours at her kids and grandkids sporting events. She was so proud when she saw her grandkids highlighted in the local newspaper!
Her most cherished role was wife to Richard and mother to her 4 children. She was always working on a crafty project for them whether it be sewing doll clothes, Halloween costumes or coming up with a great activity for the next family get together. Each year she planned an annual family ‘camp’ for her kids, grandkids and great grand kids. She had a sense of humor that kept her kids laughing and the best ear to listen and give advice when her kids needed someone to lean on. Baking and cooking was another passion. If you ever stopped by, there was always a baked goodie offered. Dad was her best critic saying “she’s getting the hang of it!”
Marjean volunteered her time for several organizations notably the Civic Council, Food Pantry, St. Agnes Church functions and was an active member of the retired teachers and Kappa Alpha Theta.
Marjean was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters-in-law, 3 brothers-in-law and a granddaughter.
Marjean is survived by her husband Richard, sister Lynette Waltner, children Mike (Nicole) Barta, Marcia (Mark) Maltaverne, Susan (Rollie) Isaacson, Brian (Doni) Barta and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
December 10, 2020
